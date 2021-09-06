Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Coronavirus cases decreasing in Atyrau rgn

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
6 September 2021, 16:32
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours, 120 more people were tested positive for coronavirus in Atyrau region, while 601 recovered, Kazinform reports.

80 out of 120 were detected in the city of Atyrau, the healthcare department reports.

62 of them have developed coronavirus symptoms. 6,083 are being treated for coronavirus at home. The number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals decreased from 2,000 to 1,000. As of now there are 175 staying in the modular hospitals, 140 at regional hospital #2, 214 at the district infectious diseases hospitals, 214 in the Tengiz oilfield hospital, and other hospitals.

As of today, the region remains in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’.


