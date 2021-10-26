Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    Coronavirus cases decreasing in Atyrau region

    26 October 2021, 14:55

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM 10 people more were tested positive for coronavirus last day in Atyrau region, Kazinform reports.

    10 people more were tested positive for coronavirus last day in Atyrau region. 2 fresh cases were detected in the city of Atyrau, 5 on the Tengiz oilfield. 8 of them have clinical symptoms of coronavirus infection.

    45 people more recovered from coronavirus over the last 24 hours.

    219 people are receiving outpatient treatment, while 99 are staying in the modular hospital 6 in regional hospital #2, 33 in the district infectious diseases hospitals, 65 in Tengiz hospital.

    Notably, Atyrau region remains in the low coronavirus risk ‘green zone’. The number of infectious beds decreased by a third.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Atyrau region Coronavirus COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    2 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    3 Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
    4 Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    5 Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months