Coronavirus cases decreasing in Atyrau region

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM 10 people more were tested positive for coronavirus last day in Atyrau region, Kazinform reports.

10 people more were tested positive for coronavirus last day in Atyrau region. 2 fresh cases were detected in the city of Atyrau, 5 on the Tengiz oilfield. 8 of them have clinical symptoms of coronavirus infection.

45 people more recovered from coronavirus over the last 24 hours.

219 people are receiving outpatient treatment, while 99 are staying in the modular hospital 6 in regional hospital #2, 33 in the district infectious diseases hospitals, 65 in Tengiz hospital.

Notably, Atyrau region remains in the low coronavirus risk ‘green zone’. The number of infectious beds decreased by a third.