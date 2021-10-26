Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

Coronavirus cases decreasing in Atyrau region

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
26 October 2021, 14:55
Coronavirus cases decreasing in Atyrau region

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM 10 people more were tested positive for coronavirus last day in Atyrau region, Kazinform reports.

10 people more were tested positive for coronavirus last day in Atyrau region. 2 fresh cases were detected in the city of Atyrau, 5 on the Tengiz oilfield. 8 of them have clinical symptoms of coronavirus infection.

45 people more recovered from coronavirus over the last 24 hours.

219 people are receiving outpatient treatment, while 99 are staying in the modular hospital 6 in regional hospital #2, 33 in the district infectious diseases hospitals, 65 in Tengiz hospital.

Notably, Atyrau region remains in the low coronavirus risk ‘green zone’. The number of infectious beds decreased by a third.


Atyrau region   Coronavirus   COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings