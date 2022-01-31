Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Coronavirus cases decreasing in Almaty rgn

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
31 January 2022, 15:32
TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM Coronavirus cases decreased from 0.7% to 0.6% for the past two weeks in Almaty region, the sanitary and epidemiological control department reports.

As of January 31, there were detected 65,408 coronavirus cases, including 49,639 symptomatic. Growth rate of cases per 100,000 population reached 3000.5. Coronavirus cases decreased from 0.7% to 0.6% for the past two weeks. 305 cases were recorded for the past 24 hours. 96 of them children under 14 years old.

As of today, 934,920 people received the 1st coronavirus vaccine jab, while 863,612 the 2nd.

75,854 people were given the Pfizer vaccine. 143,593 were boosted.


Almaty region   Coronavirus   COVID-19  
