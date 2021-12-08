Coronavirus cases decreased by 38% in Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Deputy head of the city healthcare department Gulnaz Dosmyrzayeva said that the number of hospitalizations as well as emergency calls have decreased in Nur-Sultan, the city administration’s official website reads.

As of today, 359 coronavirus patients are staying in the COVID-19 hospitals, including 40 in the intensive care units. The number of hospitalizations decreased as compared to the previous months. The number of COVID-19 cases reduced by 38%, coronavirus patients at COVID-19 hospitals by 27%.

Besides, mobile brigades have 1,000-1,200 in-home consolations a day.

Despite positive dynamics all are urged to strictly observe sanitary norms and quarantine restrictions. It is noteworthy, the most efficient way to protect from dangerous virus and its consequences is the vaccination.