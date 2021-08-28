Coronavirus and pneumonia claim 131 more lives

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Healthcare Ministry updated coronavirus-related and COVID-19-like pneumonia deaths across Kazakhstan as of August 26, Kazinform reports.

The most deaths were confirmed in Almaty up to 22 , 12 in Karaganda region, 10 in Nur-Sultan, 9 in Shymkent, 9 in Mangistau regions.

As a result, coronavirus claimed 104 lives in just one day. 27 patients more died from COVID-19-like pneumonia.

As earlier reported, 6,233 new coronavirus cases were detected in Kazakhstan in the last day.



