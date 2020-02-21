Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Healthcare

    Coronavirus: Air Astana air ticket rule changes

    21 February 2020, 19:43

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM In response to the measures implemented by the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan to restrict the spread of coronavirus, Air Astana has introduced rule changes relating to airline tickets purchased up until 20th February 2020, inclusively.

    Passengers entering the Republic of Kazakhstan from Singapore, Japan, Thailand, South Korea, Hong Kong SAR and Macau SAR will be able to change the date of travel for their full itinerary without penalty. This applies equally to those passengers originating outside Kazakhstan and those passengers returning to Kazakhstan, Air Astana’s official website reads.

    Passengers entering the Republic of Kazakhstan from Singapore, Japan, Thailand, South Korea, Hong Kong SAR and Macau SAR will also be able to re-route to alternative destinations without penalty and only paying any fare difference to the new destination.

    Passengers entering the Republic of Kazakhstan from Singapore, Japan, Thailand, South Korea, Hong Kong SAR and Macau SAR wishing to cancel their trip in its entirety should contact customer.experience@airastana.com.

    These conditions do not apply to transit passengers.

    All other Air Astana air ticket rules remain unchanged.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Transport Air Astana Pneumonia in China
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Tokayev holds meeting with EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso
    Astana hosts 7th round of political consultations btw Kazakhstani, South African FMs
    Bakhty-Ayagoz new railway to increase cargo turnover between Kazakhstan and China
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region