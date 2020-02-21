Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Coronavirus: Air Astana air ticket rule changes

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
21 February 2020, 19:43
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM In response to the measures implemented by the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan to restrict the spread of coronavirus, Air Astana has introduced rule changes relating to airline tickets purchased up until 20th February 2020, inclusively.

Passengers entering the Republic of Kazakhstan from Singapore, Japan, Thailand, South Korea, Hong Kong SAR and Macau SAR will be able to change the date of travel for their full itinerary without penalty. This applies equally to those passengers originating outside Kazakhstan and those passengers returning to Kazakhstan, Air Astana’s official website reads.

Passengers entering the Republic of Kazakhstan from Singapore, Japan, Thailand, South Korea, Hong Kong SAR and Macau SAR will also be able to re-route to alternative destinations without penalty and only paying any fare difference to the new destination.

Passengers entering the Republic of Kazakhstan from Singapore, Japan, Thailand, South Korea, Hong Kong SAR and Macau SAR wishing to cancel their trip in its entirety should contact customer.experience@airastana.com.

These conditions do not apply to transit passengers.

All other Air Astana air ticket rules remain unchanged.


