Coronavirus: 5 in critical condition in Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Five coronavirus patients in the hospitals of Nur-Sultan city are in critical condition, Kazinform reports.

«The total number of recoveries reached 28 or 13%. As of today 493 patients are at hospitals, including 10 people from Akmola region. Five patients are in critical condition, three of them are put on ventilators,» the head of the public healthcare department of Nur-Sultan, Saule Kisikova, told a briefing.

As of today there are 704 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan.