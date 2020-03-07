Go to the main site
    Coronavirus: 3,916 infected, 197 dead in Italy - Borrelli

    7 March 2020, 13:17

    ROME. KAZINFORM Some 3,916 people are now infected with the coronavirus in Italy, 620 more than yesterday, and 197 dead, 49 up, emergency commissioner and civil protection chief Angelo Borrelli said Friday, ANSA reported.

    Some 523 have recovered, 109 more than yesterday, he said.

    The percentage of recovered is 11.28% of the total and the dead 4.25% of total, he said.

    Some 462 are in intensive care, 111 up on yesterday.

    There are 2,008 infected in Lombardy, 816 in Emilia Romagna, 454 in Veneto, 139 in Piedmont, 155 in Marche, 57 in Campania, 24 in Liguria, 78 in Tuscany, 50 nel Lazio, 28 in Friuli Venezia Giulia, 22 in Sicily, 15 in Puglia, 9 in Abruzzo, 10 in Trentino, 12 in Molise, 16 in Umbria, 4 in the province of Bolzano, 4 in Calabria, 5 in Sardinia, 3 in Basilicata, and 7 in Valle d'Aosta.

    The victims are 135 in Lombardy (37 up on yesterday), 37 in Emilia Romagna (+7), 12 in Veneto (+2), 4 in Marche, 4 in Piemonte (+2) 3 in Liguria and one each in Lazio and Puglia.

    Overall there have been 4,636 total infections, including the victims and the recovered.

    As for swabs, some 36,359 have been taken of which moer than 30,000 in Lombardy, Emilia Romagna and Veneto.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    World News Pneumonia in China
