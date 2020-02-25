Coronavirus: 283 infected in Italy, 2 cases in Tuscany

ROME. KAZINFORM - Civil Protection Chief Angelo Borrelli said Tuesday that 283 people are known to have contracted the coronavirus in Italy up to now. Borrelli, who is also extraordinary commissioner for the coronavirus emergency, added that two suspected cases in Tuscany have been confirmed, ANSA reports.

He also said there was a suspected case in Sicily that is subject to the final checks. The Sicilian case is that of tourist from the northern city of Bergamo who tested positive in Palermo after being admitted to the Sicilian city's Cervello hospital with flu symptoms. So far seven people with the coronavirus have died in Italy - all of them over 60 and several with pre-existing conditions.

The worst-hit region is Lombardy, where six people have died and 212 people have contracted the deadly disease. There has been one death and over 38 cases in Veneto, 23 in Emilia-Romagna, three in Piedmont, three in Lazio, one in Bolzano and now two in Tuscany and one in Sicily.

The Lazio cases are that of an Italian researcher who was brought back from Wuhan and has recovered and two Chinese tourists being treated at Rome's Spallanzani hospital, also out of the woods. There are 109 people in hospital, plus another 29 in intensive care, while 137 are in isolation at home.



