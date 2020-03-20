Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Coronavirus: 26 cases confirmed in Ukraine

    20 March 2020, 16:48

    KYIV. KAZINFORM Twenty-six cases of Covid-19 infection have already been confirmed in Ukraine, the Ministry of Health reports on its Facebook page, UKRINFORM reports.

    «Ukraine has 26 laboratory-confirmed cases of Covid-19 infection, including three deaths,» the report says.

    As of 20:00 on March 19, there were 21 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 in Ukraine. The Health Ministry also reported the third death in Ukraine: a woman who was infected with the COVID-19 virus died in Ivano-Frankivsk.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Coronavirus Ukraine World News
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued