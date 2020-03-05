Coronavirus: 2,706 infected, 107 dead in Italy

ROME. KAZINFORM - Some 2,706 people are infected with the coronavirus in Italy, 443 more than Tuesday, and 107 people have died with the virus, 28 up, emergency commissioner and civil protection chief Angelo Borrelli said Wednesday.

Some 276 have now recovered, 116 more than Tuesday, he said. The rise in those cured was 72.5%, the biggest in the last few days. Some 297 of those infected are in intensive care, 66 up on Tuesday.

The number of those in hospital is 1,346 and the number of those in isolation at home is 1,065, Borrelli said.

Source: ANSA



