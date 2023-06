Coronavirus: 2,263 infected, 79 dead in Italy

ROME. KAZINFORM - Some 2,263 people have been infected with the coronavirus in Italy, 428 up on Monday, and 79 people have now died with it, 27 up, emergency commissioner and civil protection chief Angelo Borrelli said Tuesday.

Some 160 people have recovered, 11 more than Monday, he said.

Source: ANSA