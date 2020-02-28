Coronavirus: 17 deaths, 650 infected in Italy

ROME. KAZINFORM - Seventeen people have died of the coronavirus in Italy, emergency commissioner Angelo Borrelli said Thursday.

Some 650 people have been infected, said the civil protection chief. Some 45 have recovered.

In Lombardy, the most affected region, there have been 403 infected, of whom 40 discharged after recovering and 14 dead; 11 in Veneto (two dead); 97 in Emilia Romagna (one dead); 19 in Liguria, four in Sicily (two recovered), three each in Lazio (all three recovered), Campania and Marche; two in Tuscany and Piedmont; and one each in Alto Adige, Abruzzo and Puglia.

Those hospitalised with symptoms are 248, 56 of them in intensive care, and 284 are in domestic isolation.

The number of swabs taken are 12,104, half in Veneto.

Source: ANSA



