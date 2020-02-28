Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Coronavirus: 17 deaths, 650 infected in Italy

    28 February 2020, 08:41

    ROME. KAZINFORM - Seventeen people have died of the coronavirus in Italy, emergency commissioner Angelo Borrelli said Thursday.

    Some 650 people have been infected, said the civil protection chief. Some 45 have recovered.
    In Lombardy, the most affected region, there have been 403 infected, of whom 40 discharged after recovering and 14 dead; 11 in Veneto (two dead); 97 in Emilia Romagna (one dead); 19 in Liguria, four in Sicily (two recovered), three each in Lazio (all three recovered), Campania and Marche; two in Tuscany and Piedmont; and one each in Alto Adige, Abruzzo and Puglia.
    Those hospitalised with symptoms are 248, 56 of them in intensive care, and 284 are in domestic isolation.
    The number of swabs taken are 12,104, half in Veneto.

    Source: ANSA

    Author:

    Raushan Alzhanova

    World News Pneumonia in China
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
    2 Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
    3 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
    4 Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
    5 New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named