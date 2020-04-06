Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Healthcare

    Coronavirus: 1 patient released in Nur-Sultan after full recovery

    6 April 2020, 15:25

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – One person has been discharged from a hospital in the Kazakh capital Nur-Sultan after full recovery from Covid-19, Kazinform reports.

    In total, the number of people who recovered from the new coronavirus hit 45, including 24 recovered patients in the Kazakh capital.

    Two patients were released from a hospital in Almaty after fully recovering from the infection. The female patients were born in 1997 and 1998. 21 patients have successfully recovered from the Covid-19 in Almaty.

    As of now, the number of registered coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan totals 604. 6 people died of the new virus in the country.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan Nur-Sultan COVID-19
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh-Ecuadorian duo eases into ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    June 16. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    3 Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    4 Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    5 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy