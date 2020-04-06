Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Coronavirus: 1 patient released in Nur-Sultan after full recovery

Kudrenok Tatyana
6 April 2020, 15:25
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – One person has been discharged from a hospital in the Kazakh capital Nur-Sultan after full recovery from Covid-19, Kazinform reports.

In total, the number of people who recovered from the new coronavirus hit 45, including 24 recovered patients in the Kazakh capital.

Two patients were released from a hospital in Almaty after fully recovering from the infection. The female patients were born in 1997 and 1998. 21 patients have successfully recovered from the Covid-19 in Almaty.

As of now, the number of registered coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan totals 604. 6 people died of the new virus in the country.


