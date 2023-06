Coronavirus: 1,835 sick in Italy, 52 deaths - Borrelli

ROME. ANSA. KAZINFORM - Civil Protection Chief and Coronavirus Emergency Commissioner Angelo Borrelli said Monday that 1,835 people have become ill with the virus in Italy, up by 258 with respect to Sunday.

He said this number does not include the 149 people who have recovered from the coronavirus, 66 more than the number reported on Sunday, and the 52 people who have died with it, up 18 on Sunday.

Source: ANSA