Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    COP26 presidency releases draft agreement amid final Glasgow deal

    10 November 2021, 20:16

    ANKARA. KAZINFORM - The UK presidency of the 26th session of the UN Climate Change Conference, known as COP26, on Wednesday published the first draft agreement of decisions that the summit parties will negotiate and issue on Friday at the end of the summit, Anadolu Agency reports.

    The draft agreement that focuses on cutting carbon emissions advised immediate action to limit the global temperature rise to 1.5 C.

    It underlined the importance of multilateralism and international cooperation in addressing climate change and its impacts in «this critical decade,» and encouraged to urgently accelerate action and scale up finance to support the developing countries.

    The six-page draft agreement of the UN climate agency also highlighted ensuring a sustainable, resilient, and inclusive global recovery in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly showing solidarity with developing countries.

    It stressed the important role of civil society -- including youth and indigenous peoples -- in addressing and responding to climate change, and emphasized the urgent need for action.

    Touching on the improvement by countries in their carbon reduction plans, the draft text urged parties to «revisit and strengthen the 2030 targets in their nationally determined contributions, as necessary to align with the Paris Agreement temperature goal by the end of 2022.»

    The agreement also focused on equity, common but differentiated responsibilities, and respective capabilities in light of different national circumstances.

    It called on paying attention to human rights, gender issues, youth participation and empowerment, poverty alleviation, climate justice, as well as the integrity of Earth in the context of sustainable development.

    The climate conference will continue through Nov. 12 with more panels, meetings, and side events, all looking for remedies to reduce the levels of global warming by keeping it at 1.5 C.

    Many heads of state and government, as well as 25,000 more delegates from 200 countries, are at the Glasgow conference.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    World News climate change
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    ‘Baiterek’ Holding’s role in development of SDGs in Kazakhstan discussed at Astana Int’l Forum
    Popular
    1 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    2 Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
    3 Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
    4 E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
    5 Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay