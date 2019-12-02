Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

COP25 climate summit kicks off with eye on fresh climate action

Редактор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
2 December 2019, 17:12
COP25 climate summit kicks off with eye on fresh climate action

MADRID. KAZINFORM The COP25 climate summit, which seeks to lay the groundwork for a new phase of environmental action, was kicking off on Monday in Madrid, after the Chilean government said it could not host the event owing to unrest in the country, EFE reports.

In just one month, frenetic preparations were made for the event to be held in the Spanish capital, which will include technical and scientific meetings, plenary sessions involving official delegations from nearly 200 countries, attendance by more than 50 global heads of state and government, and leaders of international agencies, as well as a large number of activists and social leaders.

Environment   World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023