Cooperation within OSCE in combating human trafficking discussed at MFA

Kudrenok Tatyana
20 April 2022, 15:14
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko met with Valiant Richey, OSCE Special Representative and Coordinator for Combating Trafficking in Human Beings. The latter has visited Nur-Sultan to participate in the Discussion Forum «Trafficking in Human Beings for Labor Exploitation in Supply Chains – Update on the latest developments in international trade and business government legislation» organized by the OSCE Programme Office in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, the interlocutors discussed the implementation of the 2003 OSCE Action Plan to Combat Trafficking in Human Beings, efforts within the Organization to address this issue in the international arena, as well as the deteriorating migration situation due to events in Afghanistan and Ukraine.

«Kazakhstan is an economic leader in Central Asia. Based on this, the OSCE decided to hold the first Discussion Forum in Kazakhstan. Events of a similar format will be held in other capitals of the region in the future,» Richey stated.

In turn, Vassilenko noted the joint work within the framework of the Memorandum on Combating Trafficking in Human Beings between the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan and the OSCE Programme Office in Nur-Sultan, which came into force in 2016. «Kazakhstan’s efforts are noted at the international level, but this does not mean we should rest on our laurels. On the contrary, it is crucial we intensify our joint efforts in the fight against this shameful and criminal phenomenon, especially against the background of the worsening situation in the global arena,» the Kazakh diplomat said.

The sides agreed to continue close cooperation to further share experience in combating human trafficking.


