Cooperation with OSCE discussed with President of OSCE PA at Kazakh Foreign Ministry

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko held a meeting with the President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Margareta Cederfelt as part of her official visit to Kazakhstan and participation in the Astana International Forum, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The parties discussed the current situation and prospects of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the OSCE in light of the regional and international agenda, and exchanged views on coordination aimed at restoring peace and stability in the OSCE space.

They noted the fruitful work of the Kazakh delegation to the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, emphasizing the importance of inter-parliamentary cooperation and the role of parliamentary diplomacy in fostering dialogue and mutual trust. Cederfelt added, «Without a dialogue there is no resolution of existing conflicts nor agreement.»

In the context of cooperation with the OSCE, the Kazakh diplomat briefly informed about the main goals of the foreign and domestic policies of Kazakhstan, focusing on the initiatives of President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the ongoing reforms in our country. In this context, Vassilenko once again thanked Cederfelt for participating in the observation of the parliamentary elections held last March and expressed hope for further fruitful cooperation.

The OSCE PA President thanked for the invitation to speak at the Astana International Forum, highlighting the great potential of this platform for exchanging views on a range of hot issues that concern all participating states of the OSCE. Cederfelt also commended the ongoing political and economic reforms in the country and emphasized Kazakhstan’s role in promoting stability and cooperation in Central Asia.

In conclusion, the parties agreed to continue active cooperation within the framework of the Parliamentary Assembly and the OSCE as a whole.