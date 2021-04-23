Go to the main site
    Cooperation with Kazakhstan discussed in Malaysian Parliament

    23 April 2021, 21:29

    KUALA LUMPUR. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan’s Ambassador-Designate to Malaysia Bulat Sugurbayev discussed the prospects for further development of the inter-parliamentary relations between Kazakhstan and Malaysia with the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Parliament of Malaysia Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

    The Speaker emphasized an importance of the political and economic reforms of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev which would contribute to the economic growth. During the discussion of the legislative framework development of Malaysia’s world-class Halal standards, they deliberated on the prospects for cooperation within the Islamic Organization for Food Security, which was established on the Kazakhstan’s initiative as a specialized institution of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

    They also paid great attention to the economic ties’ recovery between Kazakhstan and Malaysia in the post-pandemic period.

    Considering the parliamentary elections held in Kazakhstan in January 2021 and the renewal of the Kazakhstan’s Majilis composition (Lower Chamber of the Parliament), they agreed to organize a visit to Kazakhstan for the Malaysian parliamentary delegation led by the Speaker after the pandemic related restrictions are lifted.

