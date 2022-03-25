Go to the main site
    Cooperation of Kazakhstan with WHO discussed in Geneva

    25 March 2022, 15:15

    GENEVA. KAZINFORM – Yerlan Alimbayev, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the UN Office and other International Organizations in Geneva, met in online format with Hans Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe, Kazinform cites the website of the Kazakh MFA.

    The parties exchanged views on the current state of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the WHO. Permanent Representative Alimbayev informed about the follow-up of the results of participation by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in the special session of the World Health Assembly and his bilateral meeting with WHO Director General held on November 29, 2021 in Geneva. They also discussed the planned visit of Dr. Kluge to Kazakhstan on March 28-30 to participate in the anniversary session of the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly and to hold bilateral meetings with leadership and concerned government agencies of the country.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

