Cooperation of Kazakhstan with International Organization for Standardization discussed in Geneva

GENEVA. KAZINFORM - Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the World Trade Organization and International Economic Organizations Zhanar Aitzhan held a meeting with the Secretary General of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) Sergio Mujica, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.



Permanent Representative Aitzhan noted the work carried out by Kazakhstan in cooperation with ISO. In particular, based on the international standards of the Organization, about 3,000 national standards have been adopted in Kazakhstan, as well as experts of the Republic of Kazakhstan actively participate in the work of more than 140 international ISO Technical Committees.

Aitzhan also proposed to organize special training in Kazakhstan within the framework of the ISO Technical Assistance Program for representatives of relevant departments of Kazakhstan in the field of technical regulation to promote international standards developed by Kazakh experts.

In his speech, Secretary General Mujica noted that Kazakhstan takes an active part in the development of international standards, considering the interests of the economy of Kazakhstan and the development of international standardization in general.

Mujica also familiarized with ISO's activities in the field of international standards that are used in the development of national legislation and public policy, as well as with ISO's work to improve the skills of the human resources of member countries through extensive training and technical assistance programs.

Interlocutors exchanged views on the current state of cooperation between Kazakhstan and ISO, the Organization's Annual Meeting from September 18 to 22, 2023 in Brisbane (Australia), the activities of the ISO Council and Technical Management Board, etc.

In total, 168 countries are ISO members. ISO standards are used all over the world and apply to almost all aspects of technology and business. The ISO portfolio today has more than 24,000 standards covering almost all sectors of the economy. At the same time, ISO has 250 technical committees and about 510 subcommittees.