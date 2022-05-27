Cooperation must benefit our citizens - Kazakh President about EAEU

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev assessed the trade and economic cooperation of the Eurasian Economic Union, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the Head of State, together the member-States of the Eurasian Economic Union successfully overcome the social and economic barriers and ensure macroeconomic stability and growth dynamics.

«Over the years of the operation of the Union, the mutual trade of Kazahstan rose by 33%, and exports by 55%. In Kazakhstan, over 15 thousand joint ventures operate with their number still growing, which is encouraging. These indicators demonstrate successful integration cooperation. I think it is important that common efforts are to be further aimed at the dynamic development of trade and economic cooperation for the benefit of our citizens. I see this as the guarantee for the strengthening of our collective immunity against global challenges,» said Tokayev while addressing the session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

The Agreement on the EAEU was signed by the Presidents of Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Russia on May 29, 2014. The Union began its work on January 1, 2015, with Armenia joining it on January 2 and Kyrgyzstan on August 12 of the same year. The EAEU is an international organization of regional economic integration based on the agreements reached between the States as part of the Customs Union and the Single Economic Space.