Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 441.11 eur/kzt 485.4

    rub/kzt 4.88 cny/kzt 61.26
Weather:
Astana+30+32℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Cooperation in field of science on agenda of Kazakhstan-Israel relations

    1 July 2023, 19:45

    TEL-AVIV. KAZINFORM – Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Israel Satybaldy Burshakov met with Bar-Ilan University International School Executive Director Ofer Dahan and International Cooperation Department Director Yael Toledano to discuss a wide range of education and science cooperation issues, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Affairs Ministry.

    Ambassador Burshakov, noting the potential for mutually beneficial cooperation, informed in detail about the priorities of development of Kazakh science, outlined by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the first meeting of the National Council on Science and Technology of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    In turn, the Israeli scientists briefed on the current activities of Bar-Ilan University in areas such as science, technology and innovation. Agreeing with the Ambassador about the prospects of cooperation, Professors Dahan and Toledano said they were ready to visit our country to meet with the leadership of the Ministry of Science and Higher Education, the National Academy of Sciences and leading universities in Astana and Almaty to expand scholarship for Kazakh students, in particulate for admission of students to doctoral studies.

    Dahan, also noting the successful experience of cooperation with Kazakhstan, said that recently a graduate of Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, Madina Telkhozhaeva, who also attended the meeting, received Ph.D. in chemistry from Bar-Ilan University and continues research activities for the postdoctoral degree.

    Ambassador, congratulated the Kazakh scientist on Ph.D. degree and according to the Kazakh traditions put on her national chapan.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Education Science and research Ministry of Foreign Affairs Kazakhstan and Israel
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    U.N. Security Council to hold meeting on N.K. missile launch
    Kazakhstani school students bring home 6 medals from IMO in Japan
    App to track attendance with QR codes developed by Taldykorgan students
    Kazakh student pockets bronze at International Mathematical Olympiad
    Popular
    1 Death toll in Kenya from starvation cult climbs to 372
    2 Main library of Spain replenished with works of Kazakh literature
    3 Head of State extends Bastille Day congratulations to French President
    4 July 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    5 Unsteady weather forecast in Kazakhstan Jul 14