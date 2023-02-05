Go to the main site
    Cooperation in field of education with Kazakhstan discussed in Bulgaria

    5 February 2023, 11:08

    SOFIA. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of Kazakhstan in Bulgaria Viktor Temirbayev held a meeting with the Rector of the Higher School of Insurance and Finance (VUZF) Boris Velchev, Kazinform refers to the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

    During the conversation, a thorough exchange of views took place on the prospects for the development of cooperation in the field of education between the VUZF and Kazakh universities of economic profile.

    Velchev shared his experience in implementing the policy of improving the quality of education in the European context, as well as plans and priorities for the development of international cooperation with foreign universities.

    For his part, Ambassador Temirbayev expressed readiness to provide all possible assistance in expanding cooperation with Kazakh universities. In addition, he acquainted his counterpart with the ongoing political and socio-economic transformations in Kazakhstan.

    At the end of the meeting, the parties agreed to maintain working contacts and make efforts aimed at further development and strengthening of bilateral relations in the field of education.


    Photo: the Kazakh MFA

