Cooperation btw Kazakhstan and International Labour Organization discussed

GENEVA. KAZINFORM – Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the UN Office and other International organizations in Geneva Yerlan Alimbayev discussed current issues and prospects of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the International Labour Organization with its Regional Director in Europe and Central Asia Heinz Koller, Kazinform cites the Kazakh MFA.

Yerlan Alimbayev briefed about the reforms carried out in Kazakhstan in the field of protection of workers' rights, in particular, about the changes made in 2020 to the legislation of the Kazakhstan and the progress of their implementation.

Heinz Koller welcomed the positive changes in the labor legislation of our country in order to implement the goals defined in the 2018 ILO Roadmap and the decisions of the International Labor Conference.

At the same time, the upcoming visit of the ILO mission to Kazakhstan in May was discussed, during which international experts are scheduled to meet with government agencies and trade unions of Kazakhstan to assess the progress made and consider the implementation of the labor organization’s recommendations.



