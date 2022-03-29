Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Cooperation btw Kazakhstan and International Labour Organization discussed

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
29 March 2022, 16:38
Cooperation btw Kazakhstan and International Labour Organization discussed

GENEVA. KAZINFORM – Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the UN Office and other International organizations in Geneva Yerlan Alimbayev discussed current issues and prospects of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the International Labour Organization with its Regional Director in Europe and Central Asia Heinz Koller, Kazinform cites the Kazakh MFA.

Yerlan Alimbayev briefed about the reforms carried out in Kazakhstan in the field of protection of workers' rights, in particular, about the changes made in 2020 to the legislation of the Kazakhstan and the progress of their implementation.

Heinz Koller welcomed the positive changes in the labor legislation of our country in order to implement the goals defined in the 2018 ILO Roadmap and the decisions of the International Labor Conference.

At the same time, the upcoming visit of the ILO mission to Kazakhstan in May was discussed, during which international experts are scheduled to meet with government agencies and trade unions of Kazakhstan to assess the progress made and consider the implementation of the labor organization’s recommendations.


UN   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
S. Korea to bolster transparency in gov't-supported projects
S. Korea to bolster transparency in gov't-supported projects
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023