Cooperation between Kazakhstan and China is marked by high trust – President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Cooperation between Kazakhstan and China is marked by the unprecedented dynamism, high trust and true good neighborliness, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«In September 2019 during my State visit to China the Declaration on eternal multifaceted strategic partnership between our countries was signed. This event opened up new horizons of cooperation between Kazakhstan and China,» said the Kazakh Head of State during the «Central Asia – PRC» Summit dated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between CA countries and China.

Earlier the head of State noted that as of today the bilateral trade turnover between the countries has reached new record highs, hitting $17bn in 11 months of last year.

The meeting is joined by Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow.