Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
20 May 2022, 11:51
Cooperation between CICA and ASEAN discussed in Jakarta

JAKARTA. KAZINFORM - Prospects for building cooperation between Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) and Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) were discussed on by Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Indonesia Daniyar Sarekenov and Secretary General of the ASEAN Lim Jock Hoi, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Affairs Ministry.

During the meeting the Kazakhstani diplomat handed over to a high-ranking international official an invitation signed by the Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi to the VI Summit of the CICA, which is scheduled for 2022 October 12-13 in Nur-Sultan.

Lim Jock Hoi warmly thanked the Government of Kazakhstan for the invitation to the Summit, noting the importance of efforts to build a dialogue to maintain peace, cooperation and development on the Asian continent.

ASEAN is a regional intergovernmental organization whose goals and objectives echo the mission of CICA. Among the 10 ASEAN member countries, Vietnam, Cambodia and Thailand are participants of the Conference, as well as Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia and the Philippines are observers.

Foreign policy    CICA   Kazakhstan  
