Coolant leak detected on Progress MS-21 docked to ISS

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - A coolant leak from the thermal control system has taken place on the Progress MS-21 cargo spacecraft docked to the International Space Station (ISS), Sergey Krikalev, executive director for manned space programs of the Roscosmos State Corporation, told reporters on Saturday, Kazinform cites TASS.

«There was a coolant leak from the thermal control system on the cargo ship that has been docked to the station for several months. The situation is similar to the one that happened to our spacecraft (Soyuz MS-22 - TASS) in mid-December,» he said adding that the commission that was analyzing the Soyuz incident came to the conclusion that the leak had been caused by a micrometeoroid strike.

A drop in pressure was detected on the Progress MS-21 freighter, which was expected to end its mission at the ISS on February 18. The spacecraft has been isolated from the International Space Station (ISS). Roscosmos said that the causes of depressurization are being investigated, and emphasized that it had no effect on either the docking of the Progress MS-22 cargo spacecraft to the ISS or the further program of the ISS flight.





Photo: tass.com