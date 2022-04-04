Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Control inspection begins in Armed Forces of Kazakhstan

    4 April 2022, 17:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - This year the measure is carried out in a new format in line with the tasks of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to critically improve the combat readiness of the Army, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Defense Ministry.

    According to the plan of the General Staff, the commands and military units were put on a drill.

    Movement of military vehicles on their own wheels, by rail to polygons, where practical combat and training tasks are carried out, is conducted as part of the drill.

    Tactical exercises and shooting, including at night, will be carried out at polygons. Assessment of coherence and capacity of commands to carry out tasks for the intended purpose, training level of soldiers as well as the ability of commanders to manage the subordinated and assigned units will be conducted.

    All commands and units of the Kazakh Armed Forces as well as military control bodies will be subjected to the inspection.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Army Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
    5 President Tokayev arrives in Abai region