Control inspection begins in Armed Forces of Kazakhstan

Adlet Seilkhanov
4 April 2022, 17:15
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - This year the measure is carried out in a new format in line with the tasks of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to critically improve the combat readiness of the Army, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Defense Ministry.

According to the plan of the General Staff, the commands and military units were put on a drill.

Movement of military vehicles on their own wheels, by rail to polygons, where practical combat and training tasks are carried out, is conducted as part of the drill.

Tactical exercises and shooting, including at night, will be carried out at polygons. Assessment of coherence and capacity of commands to carry out tasks for the intended purpose, training level of soldiers as well as the ability of commanders to manage the subordinated and assigned units will be conducted.

All commands and units of the Kazakh Armed Forces as well as military control bodies will be subjected to the inspection.

