    Contracts worth 700bln tenge to be signed in Kostanay

    4 August 2023, 18:15

    KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM – Contracts worth over 700 billion tenge are to be made as part of the two-day Kostanay Invest Forum 2023, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Local authorities hope to unveil unique investment potential of Kostanay region at the forum.

    The event brought together representatives of domestic and foreign business as well as delegates of business development institutes.

    The forum offers a platform where its participants can exchange experience and knowledge, share positive practices and their plans for the future and expand their business network.

    Speakers of the forum will make presentations of projects in various spheres, discuss ways to cut carbon footprint and implementation of projects related to renewable energy sources.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Kostanay region Business, companies
