Consumer prices rise by 9.2% in EAEU in 4 months

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM – Consumer prices for goods and services rose by almost 9 percent in the EAEU in March 2022 compared to December 2021, Iya Malkina, official spokesperson of the Eurasian Economic Commission, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Consumer prices for goods and services in the EAEU rose by 6.9% in March compared to February and 9.2% compared to last December,» said Malkina.

In her words, a considerable rise in prices for non-food goods was seen – almost 11.5%. Prices for food goods rose by 9.5%. There was a 5.6% rise in prices for paid services during this period,» she said.

Russia saw prices for food and non-food goods rise by 10 and 12.9%, respectively, in March 2022. Prices for paid services rose by 8.9% in Belarus.

As for Kazakhstan, there was an 8.2% rise in prices for food goods, a 3.6% rise in non-food goods prices, and a 2.6% rise in prices for paid services.