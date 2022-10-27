Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Consumer confidence lowest since May 2013 in Italy

27 October 2022, 17:45
27 October 2022, 17:45

ROME. KAZINFORM - Consumer confidence in Italy in October will be its lowest since May 2013, ISTAT said Thursday, ANSA reports.

The index is set to fall from 94.8 in September to an estimated 90.1% in October, said the stats agency.

Business confidence is also set to fall for the fourth straight month in October, dropping from 105.1 to 104.5.

Photo: ansa.it

