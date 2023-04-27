Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Consumer and business confidence rises in April in Italy

Adlet Seilkhanov
27 April 2023, 17:13
Consumer and business confidence rises in April in Italy Photo: ANSA

ROME. KAZINFORM - Italian consumer and business confidence rose in April, ISTAT said Thursday, Kazinform cites ANSA.

In April the national statistics agency reported an estimated increase in the consumer confidence index from 105.1 to 105.5 and in the composite index of business confidence from 110.1 to 110.5.

Consumer confidence increased for the third consecutive month, reaching the highest level since March 2022.

Business confidence increased for the second month in a row, reaching the highest level since July 2022.

ISTAT said expectations had improved concerning the current and future state of the economy but remained cautious in terms of personal financial situation and outlook.

Also on Thursday, the Directorate General for Economic and Financial Affairs (DG ECFIN) of the European Union said in April the economic sentiment indicator stayed broadly unchanged in the EU and euro area for the third consecutive months.
By contrast, it said the employment expectations indicators decreased in both regions compared to March.


