Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Consultations took place between Security Council administrations of Kazakhstan and Belarus

    21 October 2021, 17:19

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Expanded planned consultations between the administrations of the Security Councils of Kazakhstan and Belarus took place on October 21 in Nur-Sultan city, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

    The meeting featured exchanges of views on the current aspects of security and interaction in the sphere.

    The prospects for cooperation in military and military-technical spheres, new challenges in the cybersecurity field, and other areas were discussed.

    Given the coronavirus pandemic the issue of the biological safety management system in the new reality was added to the agenda of the consultations.

    In addition, the Kazakh and Belarussian sides presented their approaches to the organization of the work on evaluating risks to national security.

    Following the meeting Assistant to the Kazakh President – Secretary of the Security Council of Kazakhstan Asset Issekeshev and State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus Aleksandr Volfovich signed the cooperation plan between the Administrations of the Security Councils of two States for 2022/23.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Security Kazakhstan and Belarus World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kairbek Suleimenov reelected as Chairman of Board of Trustees of ‘Kazakhstan Khalkyna’ Fund
    KMG Chairman Magzum Mirzagaliyev, Director of UK’s Sanctions Directorate David Reed meet
    President Tokayev meets with EU Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski
    Head of State Tokayev, ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa meet
    Popular
    1 British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
    2 FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
    3 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    4 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    5 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires