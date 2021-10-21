Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Adlet Seilkhanov
21 October 2021, 17:19
Consultations took place between Security Council administrations of Kazakhstan and Belarus

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Expanded planned consultations between the administrations of the Security Councils of Kazakhstan and Belarus took place on October 21 in Nur-Sultan city, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

The meeting featured exchanges of views on the current aspects of security and interaction in the sphere.

The prospects for cooperation in military and military-technical spheres, new challenges in the cybersecurity field, and other areas were discussed.

Given the coronavirus pandemic the issue of the biological safety management system in the new reality was added to the agenda of the consultations.

In addition, the Kazakh and Belarussian sides presented their approaches to the organization of the work on evaluating risks to national security.

Following the meeting Assistant to the Kazakh President – Secretary of the Security Council of Kazakhstan Asset Issekeshev and State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus Aleksandr Volfovich signed the cooperation plan between the Administrations of the Security Councils of two States for 2022/23.


