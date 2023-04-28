Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Consular corps reps keen on cooperating with Zhambyl rgn

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
28 April 2023, 18:12
Consular corps reps keen on cooperating with Zhambyl rgn

TARAZ. KAZINFORM – As part of the Zhambyl Economic and Investment Forum – 2023 governor of Zhambyl region Nurzhan Nurzhigitov held a meeting with representatives of the consular corps, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Zhambyl region governor Nurzhan Nurzhigitov met Consul Generals Mohsen Fagani of Iran, Zhang Wei of China, and Denis Van den Weghe of Belgium in Kazakhstan.

The sides discussed wider issues of bilateral cooperation and development of strategic partnership, potential of trade and economic relations between the countries.

It was noted that Kazakhstan and Iran enjoy mutually beneficial cooperation, mostly in agriculture and transport logistics. Almost 40% of Zhambyl region’s foreign trade falls at China, with the mutual trade growing year on year.

photo

During the meetings, Nurzhigitov pointed out Zhambyl region’s investment potential, saying that the region is well-suited for agriculture due to its continental climate and fertile lands. The region is the most favorable region of the country to carry out projects in the renewable energy field.

The region is rich with mineral resources, a unique source of phosphorite and fluorocarbon raw materials.

There are up to 350 large- and medium-sized enterprises mostly producing chemical, food, metallurgical, and construction materials in the region.

Zhambyl region holds huge transport and logistics potential, enabling it to handle interregional freight traffic, domestic and international passenger traffic, as well as to export products to more than 17 countries of the world.

photo
photo

The region boasts a unique experience conducting long-term partnership cooperation with major transnational companies of Germany, Turkiye, Singapore, China, India, France, South Korea, and Japan.

During the meetings, the consular corps representatives took interest in strengthening social and economic ties with Zhambyl region.

The Zhambyl Economic and Investment Forum – 2023 seeks to form an investment and business environment, establish further investment contacts, strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation in different sectors of economy, such as tourism, industry, digitalization, and agriculture.

Attending the event were reps of leading international and domestic companies, investors, experts, and opinion leaders, as well as line ministry officials and heads of quasi-public companies.

photo
photo

Zhambyl region    Economy   China   Iran  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
TURKSOY Sec Gen, Kazakh Minister of Information and Social Development meet in Astana
TURKSOY Sec Gen, Kazakh Minister of Information and Social Development meet in Astana
Evacuations of foreign nationals from Sudan continue as fighting enters 3rd week
Evacuations of foreign nationals from Sudan continue as fighting enters 3rd week
May 5. Kazinform's timeline of major events
May 5. Kazinform's timeline of major events
May 5. Today's Birthdays
May 5. Today's Birthdays
Over 2,000 customers remain without power as gusting wind pushes through Turkistan region
Over 2,000 customers remain without power as gusting wind pushes through Turkistan region
Dimash Kudaibergen changes location of his ‘Stranger’ concert in Antalya for storm alert
Dimash Kudaibergen changes location of his ‘Stranger’ concert in Antalya for storm alert
PM Smailov arrives in Tashkent for working visit
PM Smailov arrives in Tashkent for working visit
Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan bilateral trade reached $5bln in 2022
Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan bilateral trade reached $5bln in 2022
Sweden to double wage requirement for migrant workers
Sweden to double wage requirement for migrant workers