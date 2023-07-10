Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 443.99 eur/kzt 497.8

    rub/kzt 4.89 cny/kzt 61.88
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Consul keeps in touch with family of journalist killed in Georgia – Kazakh MFA

    10 July 2023, 17:37

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s consul keeps in touch with the family of the Kazakhstani journalist murdered in Georgia, official spokesperson of the Kazakh MFA Aibek Smadiyarov said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Smadiyarov confirmed that the Kazakhstani consul in Georgia keeps in touch with the family of Akbota Tolegen and that the tragedy happened several months ago.

    In his words, the journalist was on a private trip to Georgia. Her trip had nothing to do with her job. The suspect has been arrested by Georgian authorities and the investigation is underway. The details of the case are confidential and can not be disclosed.

    Earlier Kazinform reported that the body of Kazakhstani journalist Akbota Tolegen had been repatriated back to Kazakhstan and she was laid to rest.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Foreign policy Incidents Kazakhstan Ministry of Foreign Affairs
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Belarus-Kazakhstan relations described as vibrant
    Kazakhstanis can travel to almost 30 destinations visa-free
    Cooperation of Kazakhstan with International Organization for Standardization discussed in Geneva
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan, Jordan discuss cooperation in renewable energy
    2 Astana suffers devastating defeat in Croatia in UEFA Champions League
    3 Burning Quran is impermissible provocation – Tokayev
    4 N Kazakhstan to overhaul 49 education facilities in 2023
    5 Unsteady weather persists in Kazakhstan Jul 26