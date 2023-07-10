Consul keeps in touch with family of journalist killed in Georgia – Kazakh MFA

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s consul keeps in touch with the family of the Kazakhstani journalist murdered in Georgia, official spokesperson of the Kazakh MFA Aibek Smadiyarov said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Smadiyarov confirmed that the Kazakhstani consul in Georgia keeps in touch with the family of Akbota Tolegen and that the tragedy happened several months ago.

In his words, the journalist was on a private trip to Georgia. Her trip had nothing to do with her job. The suspect has been arrested by Georgian authorities and the investigation is underway. The details of the case are confidential and can not be disclosed.

Earlier Kazinform reported that the body of Kazakhstani journalist Akbota Tolegen had been repatriated back to Kazakhstan and she was laid to rest.