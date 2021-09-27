Go to the main site
    Constructive dialogue between authorities, society important – Minister Balayeva

    27 September 2021, 13:54

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Ministry of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan intends to raise the level of professional competence of journalists, Minister Aida Balayeva announced at the round table dedicated to the pressing social problems within the framework of the Astana Media Week 2021, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «It is of paramount importance to raise the professional competence of journalists. The ministry has a specific plan in place to train and upgrade qualification of Kazakhstani journalists,» Minister Balayeva said at the round table.

    The coronavirus pandemic, in her words, has demonstrated that journalists lack competence in specific areas.

    She noted that the ministry constantly works with press services and press secretaries of government and regional bodies. It is crucial for them to be able to communicate with the civil society institutes.

    Minister Balayeva also added that a constructive dialogue between the authorities and the society is a must.

    Recall that the Astana Media Week 2021 kicked off in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, earlier this morning.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Government of Kazakhstan Mass media Kazakhstan
