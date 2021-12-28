Go to the main site
    Construction sector develops dynamically – PM

    28 December 2021, 12:12

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister Askar Mamin spoke of the development of construction in Kazakhstan at a government session today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «The construction sector develops dynamically, with its share rising from 6.1% in 2020 to 6.25% in 11 months of this year in the GDP. The sector is surely one of the main sources of sustainability and growth drivers of national economy,» said Mamin.

    He said construction grew 6.2% in 11 months of this year, considerably exceeding the average economic growth.

    «This year, around 17mln sq.m. of housing providing over 163 thousand citizens with housing will be commissioned in all areas. For socially vulnerable layers of people 1.6mln sq.m with around 29 thousand families improving their living conditions will be commissioned,» said the PM.

    Also, a large number of facilities of healthcare, education, industry and engineering and communication infrastructure are built each year.

    «Due to the high inflation level in the world and rising prices for construction materials the Government jointly with the governor’s offices carry out active measures to develop the domestic production of construction materials. So, this year 34 large projects for production of construction materials worth KZT76bn with creation of over 2.2 thousand working places have been implemented. Given the measures the high trend in production of building materials is observed. In 11 months there was a 9.2% rise,» said the Head of the Kazakh Government.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

