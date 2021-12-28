Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Construction sector develops dynamically – PM

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
28 December 2021, 12:12
Construction sector develops dynamically – PM

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister Askar Mamin spoke of the development of construction in Kazakhstan at a government session today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The construction sector develops dynamically, with its share rising from 6.1% in 2020 to 6.25% in 11 months of this year in the GDP. The sector is surely one of the main sources of sustainability and growth drivers of national economy,» said Mamin.

He said construction grew 6.2% in 11 months of this year, considerably exceeding the average economic growth.

«This year, around 17mln sq.m. of housing providing over 163 thousand citizens with housing will be commissioned in all areas. For socially vulnerable layers of people 1.6mln sq.m with around 29 thousand families improving their living conditions will be commissioned,» said the PM.

Also, a large number of facilities of healthcare, education, industry and engineering and communication infrastructure are built each year.

«Due to the high inflation level in the world and rising prices for construction materials the Government jointly with the governor’s offices carry out active measures to develop the domestic production of construction materials. So, this year 34 large projects for production of construction materials worth KZT76bn with creation of over 2.2 thousand working places have been implemented. Given the measures the high trend in production of building materials is observed. In 11 months there was a 9.2% rise,» said the Head of the Kazakh Government.


Government of Kazakhstan   Construction    Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
2 injured as military helicopter makes emergency landing in Yangyang, S. Korea
2 injured as military helicopter makes emergency landing in Yangyang, S. Korea