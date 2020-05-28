Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Karaganda region

    Construction of Zhoshy khan historical and cultural centre in Ulytau to complete

    28 May 2020, 15:53

    UR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Construction of the Zhoshy khan historical and cultural center in Ulytau will complete this year,» head of the Tourism Industry Committee of the Kazakh Culture and Sports Ministry Dastan Ryspekov said.

    «Construction of the visit-center of the Ulytau National reserve museum, Zhoshy khan historical and cultural center up to 800 sq m, restoration works at Zhoshy khan and Alash khan are to come to end soon,» he added.

    He also stressed that internal tourism stirs great interest in Kazakhstanis.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Karaganda region Tourism
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Agreement reached to set up Eurasian Alliance of Mountain Resorts
    Akmola region to repair 100 km of roadway
    Akmola region develops 65 tourism investment projects
    Astana hosts 7th round of political consultations btw Kazakhstani, South African FMs
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued