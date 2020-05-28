Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Construction of Zhoshy khan historical and cultural centre in Ulytau to complete

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
28 May 2020, 15:53
Construction of Zhoshy khan historical and cultural centre in Ulytau to complete

UR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Construction of the Zhoshy khan historical and cultural center in Ulytau will complete this year,» head of the Tourism Industry Committee of the Kazakh Culture and Sports Ministry Dastan Ryspekov said.

«Construction of the visit-center of the Ulytau National reserve museum, Zhoshy khan historical and cultural center up to 800 sq m, restoration works at Zhoshy khan and Alash khan are to come to end soon,» he added.

He also stressed that internal tourism stirs great interest in Kazakhstanis.


