Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Astana

    Construction of track-and-field arena soon to finish in Nur-Sultan

    2 June 2020, 09:25

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Construction of a track-and-field arena in the Kazakh capital Nur-Sultan is in its final stage, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    According to the Field-and-Track Athletics Federation of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the new arena will have a seating capacity of 7,000 spectators. The new sports complex will become a venue for the world-class sports events and a place for training of highly skilled coaches and athletes. It will also help popularize different types of track-and-field sports.

    The new sports facility is located in the territory of Nur-Sultan’s sports cluster, not far from the Astana Arena, the Alau Ice Palace, the Barys Ice Arena, the Saryarka cycle track, and the Zhekpe-Zhek Martial Arts Palace.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Construction Nur-Sultan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
    Kazakhstani volleyball player: How to stay the best setter for 15 years
    Kazakhstan pockets bronze at Para Ice Hockey Continental Cup
    Popular
    1 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    2 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    3 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    4 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
    5 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil